Saturday march, rally to spur voting enthusiasm


October 27, 2018 at 9:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Chapter of the Links Inc. and The Salon will team up to host a march and rally to maximize voter enthusiasm and engagement for midterm elections.

“Sisterhood Uprising: A Rally to Flex Our Power” will take place at noon Saturday at 20 E. Wood St. Participants are asked to wear white.

