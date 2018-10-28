Saturday march, rally to spur voting enthusiasm
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Chapter of the Links Inc. and The Salon will team up to host a march and rally to maximize voter enthusiasm and engagement for midterm elections.
“Sisterhood Uprising: A Rally to Flex Our Power” will take place at noon Saturday at 20 E. Wood St. Participants are asked to wear white.
