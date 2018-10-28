Possible hit-and-run in Bristol

BRISTOL

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible hit-and-run involving a vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on state Route 45 N.W. near Nurse East Road and Peck Leach Road in Bristol Township.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, a female caller reported that she and her friends hit a man on an ATV along Route 45 north of state Route 88, but did not know where the ATV rider landed. A few minutes later authorities called the woman back to verify the location of the crash but she hung up.

Police found a car with heavy damage south of Peck Leach and a heavily damaged ATV, but the report does not identify the people involved in the incident.