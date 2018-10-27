Poland


October 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Fire dept. levy

The levy is new and indefinite.

With current property values, this levy amounts to 1 mill.

The levy will generate $380,000 annually.

The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home would total $35 annually.

Levy funds will be used to purchase ambulances and construct places to store them.

Source: Fire Chief Chip Comstock

