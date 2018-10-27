Poland
Poland
Fire dept. levy
The levy is new and indefinite.
With current property values, this levy amounts to 1 mill.
The levy will generate $380,000 annually.
The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home would total $35 annually.
Levy funds will be used to purchase ambulances and construct places to store them.
Source: Fire Chief Chip Comstock
More like this from vindy.com
- October 12, 2018 midnight
POLAND
- October 19, 2018 midnight
BOARDMAN | Park levy
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Poland Schools | About the levy The Poland Local School District seeks a five-year renewal of an emergency operating levy that generates $2,297,755 annually.
- October 24, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Boardman voters will see three levy renewals on November ballot
- October 27, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Poland levy seeks to boost emergency medical services capacity
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.