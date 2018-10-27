Poland levy seeks to boost emergency medical services capacity
poland
In April, two Poland residents suffered cardiac arrests when there were no ambulances available.
“That was the primary catalyst for this levy,” said fire Chief Chip Comstock. “We said we have to have a backup plan so that doesn’t happen again.”
Poland utilizes American Medical Response, a national medical transportation company headquartered in Colorado, for community ambulance services and supplements with local ambulances when AMR vehicles are unavailable.
A 1-mill levy on the ballot this November seeks to beef up Poland’s emergency medical services capacity. The levy is indefinite, meaning that it is not limited by a number of years, and is expected to bring in $380,000 each year.
The money generated by the levy will allow the district to purchase ambulances, expand Station 93 and build a firehouse in the middle of the township.
The levy will cost $35 per year to the owner of a $100,000 home.
“I think people who know about what we’re trying to do will support it. The big thing is trying to get the word out on the specific issues we’re trying to address,” Comstock said of the effort to pass the levy.
If the levy doesn’t pass, the department will continue to serve the community with the resources available. But, Comstock says, the risk in the levy’s failure is an increase in incidents like the medical emergencies that occurred in April – delayed EMS care when an ambulance is unavailable.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 10, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Firefighters honored at event
- October 24, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Boardman voters will see three levy renewals on November ballot
- October 27, 2018 midnight
Poland
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Poland Schools | About the levy The Poland Local School District seeks a five-year renewal of an emergency operating levy that generates $2,297,755 annually.
- October 12, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Poland Township residents to vote on school and road levies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.