Poland levy seeks to boost emergency medical services capacity

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

poland

In April, two Poland residents suffered cardiac arrests when there were no ambulances available.

“That was the primary catalyst for this levy,” said fire Chief Chip Comstock. “We said we have to have a backup plan so that doesn’t happen again.”

Poland utilizes American Medical Response, a national medical transportation company headquartered in Colorado, for community ambulance services and supplements with local ambulances when AMR vehicles are unavailable.

A 1-mill levy on the ballot this November seeks to beef up Poland’s emergency medical services capacity. The levy is indefinite, meaning that it is not limited by a number of years, and is expected to bring in $380,000 each year.

The money generated by the levy will allow the district to purchase ambulances, expand Station 93 and build a firehouse in the middle of the township.

The levy will cost $35 per year to the owner of a $100,000 home.

“I think people who know about what we’re trying to do will support it. The big thing is trying to get the word out on the specific issues we’re trying to address,” Comstock said of the effort to pass the levy.

If the levy doesn’t pass, the department will continue to serve the community with the resources available. But, Comstock says, the risk in the levy’s failure is an increase in incidents like the medical emergencies that occurred in April – delayed EMS care when an ambulance is unavailable.