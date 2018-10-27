Ohio village says speeding tickets issued since ’13 invalid

Associated Press

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio

A central Ohio village police chief said speeding tickets issued since 2013 are “unlawful” because the department failed to renew a Federal Communications Commission license that’s required for calibrating radar guns.

The Newark Advocate reported that Buckeye Lake Police Chief Vicki Wardlow told the village council about the problem Monday. She said she recently received a complaint from a resident who asked why she and the village’s other officer haven’t been ticketing motorists.

It’s not clear how many speeding citations have been written since 2013 or whether motorists ticketed since then have any recourse. Wardlow didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Wardlow said an FCC license will cost $840. She became police chief in July.

Buckeye Lake is about 30 miles east of Columbus.