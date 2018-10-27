Kravitz Deli makes changes but remembers its roots

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

LIBERTY

Kravitz Delicatessen on Belmont Avenue wants to remain true to its roots while accommodating to changing trends and tastes.

The business just remodeled and is celebrating its new look, which harkens back to the art deco style that was popular in 1939, when the store was opened by Jack Kravitz’s parents, Rose and Herbert Kravitz.

Back then, it was called the Elm Street Delicatessen.

Certain aspects of the restaurant, such as the floor and the counters, remain the same because they are the original fixtures from the Isaly’s Dairy building that Kravitz moved into back in 1970.

“Next year will be our 80th anniversary. We wanted to tie it in to the start of Kravitz Deli, but we also have another challenge – we didn’t want to give up the ties to Isaly’s, too,” Kravitz said.

Along with the main dining area, the back room also was renovated, and a 70-inch-screen television was added. The main dining space was opened up to make room for events.

Kravitz Deli is one of the longest-

lasting family eateries in the Youngstown area. Kravitz realized the deli has to adapt to keep its position as a staple in the community.

“We are looking into the future. You can’t just look to the past. If you just look to the past, you are going to be a dinosaur, and we don’t want that. We want to be a growing business,” Kravitz said.

One way Kravitz is doing that is by hosting different kinds of events, such as the Steelers vs. Browns football watch party this Sunday.

“We’ll bring in a young crowd, possibly some [Youngstown State University] people. We want to make it cool to go to Liberty again. People a lot of times don’t think about coming to this part of Liberty to party,” Kravitz said.

The deli is always buzzing with people at lunch time. Kravitz plans to try and expand business hours from

7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday so people can visit the deli for dinner, too.

On Sundays, Kravitz hopes to bring in more people for brunch, with a menu that includes omelets, waffles and new additions such as chicken and waffles. Kravitz said he has been working on expanding the menu to include healthier options such as salads.

Amid these changes, Donia Foster, Kravitz’s sister, said one aspect that hasn’t changed is the family atmosphere. The staff is like a big family that supports each other both while at work and outside of work. The employees bring their families to assist during big events such as St. Patrick’s Day, she said.

Another thing that hasn’t changed is the loyalty of customers.

Customer Tony Srolovitz has been dining at the deli five days a week for decades.

As for why, he said: “The food is great. The corned beef can’t be beat. The service is good, and the people are friendly.”

Kravitz said, “We don’t want to change from being a deli. We will always have Reubens and corned beef – that’s what Kravitz Deli is all about – but we want to keep revitalizing.”