Indiana State takes lead at halftime
Indiana State has pulled ahead of Youngstown State, 16-10 at halftime on Saturday.
The Sycamores scored 10 points in the final two minutes of the half with Dante Hendrix' 22-yard touchdown grab at 2:24. YSU's Jeremiah Braswell fumbled on the next Penguin drive leading to a 45-yard Jerry Nunez field goal.
Nunez and YSU's Grant Gonya traded field goals earlier in the quarter.
