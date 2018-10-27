holiday happenings Halloween events, trick-or-treat times
A listing of Halloween events and trick-or-treating times as submitted to The Vindicator. All trick-or-treating takes place Wednesday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted.
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Beaver Township: 5-7 p.m.
Beloit: 5-6:30 p.m.
Berlin Township: 5-7 p.m.
Boardman: 5-7 p.m.
Campbell: 5-7 p.m.
Canfield: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Coitsville: 5-7 p.m.
Craig Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ellsworth Township: 5-7 p.m.
Goshen Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
Green Township: 4-6 p.m. today (Costume judging 6:30-7:30; doughnuts, cider, treat bags for participants).
Jackson Township: 5-7 p.m. Jackson Township Citizens Association is sponsoring Halloweenifest from 5-7 p.m. at the township administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson. Hot dogs, cider, doughnuts and treats will be served.
Lake Milton: 5-7 p.m.
Lowellville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Middletown: 6-7 p.m.
Poland Village: 5-7 p.m.
Poland Township: 5-7 p.m.
Salem: 5-7 p.m.
Sebring: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Halloween parade at 7 with festivities.)
Smith Township: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Springfield: 6-8 p.m.
Struthers: 5-7 p.m.
Washingtonville: 5-7 p.m.
Youngstown: 5-7 p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Bazetta Township: 6-8 p.m.
Braceville Township: 5:30-7 p.m.
Brookfield Township: 5-7 p.m.
Champion Township: 6-7:30 p.m.
Cortland: 6-8 p.m.
Farmington: 5:30-7 p.m.
Fowler Township: 6-8 p.m.
Girard: 5-7 p.m.
Greene Township: 6-8 p.m.
Gustavus Township: 6-8 p.m.
Hartford: 5-7 p.m.
Howland: 6-8 p.m.
Hubbard City: 5-7 p.m.
Hubbard Township: 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Johnston Township: 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinsman Township: 6-7:30 p.m.
Liberty Township: 5-7 p.m.
Lordstown: 5-7 p.m.
Masury: 5-7 p.m.
McDonald: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mecca Township: 6-8 p.m.
Newton Falls: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Newton Township: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Niles: 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Community parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.)
Southington Township: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Vienna: 6-8 p.m.
Warren: 5-7 p.m. (Community Halloween parade at noon Sunday.)
Weathersfield Township: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Yankee Lake: 5-7 p.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Butler Township: 6-8 p.m.
Center Township: 5-7 p.m.
Columbiana: 5-7 p.m.
East Liverpool: 6-7:30 p.m.
East Palestine: 5:30-7 p.m. (Parade to follow at 7:30.)
Fairfield Township: 5-7 p.m.
Hanoverton: 2-4 p.m. today (Bonfire, hot dogs and costume contest at Christian Church afterward.)
Leetonia: 5-7 p.m. Sunday
Lisbon: 5-7 p.m.
Madison: 6-7:30 p.m.
Middletown Township: 6-7 p.m.
Minerva: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Parade at 6:45, community party at 7.)
New Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m. today.
Perry Township: 5:30-7 p.m.
Rogers: 5-7 p.m.
Salem: 5:30-7 p.m.
Salem Township: 5-7 p.m.
St. Clair Township: 6-7:30 p.m.
Wayne Township: 6-8 p.m.
Washington Township: No set time, residents with children can go when they please.
Yellow Creek Township: 5-7 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Bessemer Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Elliport Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Ellwood City: 6-8 p.m.
Enon Valley Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Little Beaver Township: 6-8 p.m.
Mahoning Township: 5-7 p.m.
Neshannock Township: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Castle: 5-7 p.m.
New Wilmington Borough: 2-4 p.m. Saturday (Community parade at 5:30, line-up begins at 5.)
North Beaver Township: 5-7 p.m.
Perry Township: 6-8 p.m.
Plain Grove: 5:30-7 p.m.
Pulaski Township: 5-7:30 p.m.
Scott Township: 6-8 p.m.
Shenango Township: 5-7 p.m.
Slippery Rock Township: 6-8 p.m.
SNPJ Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Taylor Township: 5-7 p.m.
Union Township: 6-8 p.m.
Volant: 5-7 p.m.
Wampum Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Wayne Township: 6-8 p.m.
Wilmington: 2-4 p.m. today (Parade at 5:30, line-up begins at 5.)
MERCER COUNTY
Delaware Township: 4-6 p.m.
East Lackawannock Township: 5-7 p.m.
Farrell Township: 4-6 p.m.
Fairview Township: 5-7 p.m.
Fredonia Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Greene Township: 4-6 p.m.
Hickory: 5:30-7 p.m.
Hermitage: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Lake Township: 4-6 p.m.
Liberty Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
Mercer Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Mill Creek Township: 6-8 p.m.
New Lebanon Borough: 4-7 p.m. (Party at the firehouse, 7:30-9)
Otter Creek Township: 5-7 p.m. today.
Perry Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
Pine Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
Pymatuning Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
Sandy Lake Borough: 4-6 p.m.
Sandy Lake Township: 4-6 p.m.
Sharon: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Sharpsville Borough: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Shenango Township: 5-7 p.m.
South Pymatuning: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Springfield Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
Stoneboro Borough: 4-6 p.m.
Sugar Grove Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
West Middlesex Borough: 4-6 p.m.
Worth Township: 4-6 p.m.
Wolf Creek Township: 4-6 p.m. today.
West Salem Township: 6-7:30 p.m. today.
ALTERNATIVE EVENTS
Apostolakis Auto Group: Free trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the dealership, Apostolakis Honda, 3156 Elm Road, Cortland, and Shenango Honda, 3965 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa. Event will feature candy, refreshments, prizes, a costume contest and more. Participants can enter to win a limited-edition Schwinn bike from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” No purchase necessary to enter. The drawing will be at 3:45 p.m. and the winner must be present. For information, call 800-900-4600 or 800-858-0849.
Beaver Township: Trunk or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. today, South Range Plaza (corner of state Routes 164 and 165). Rain date is Sunday.
New Waterford: Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m. today, East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 state Route 558.
Warren: Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Warren City Amphitheater, 321 Mahoning Ave.
