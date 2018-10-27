holiday happenings Halloween events, trick-or-treat times

A listing of Halloween events and trick-or-treating times as submitted to The Vindicator. All trick-or-treating takes place Wednesday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Beaver Township: 5-7 p.m.

Beloit: 5-6:30 p.m.

Berlin Township: 5-7 p.m.

Boardman: 5-7 p.m.

Campbell: 5-7 p.m.

Canfield: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Coitsville: 5-7 p.m.

Craig Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ellsworth Township: 5-7 p.m.

Goshen Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

Green Township: 4-6 p.m. today (Costume judging 6:30-7:30; doughnuts, cider, treat bags for participants).

Jackson Township: 5-7 p.m. Jackson Township Citizens Association is sponsoring Halloweenifest from 5-7 p.m. at the township administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson. Hot dogs, cider, doughnuts and treats will be served.

Lake Milton: 5-7 p.m.

Lowellville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

New Middletown: 6-7 p.m.

Poland Village: 5-7 p.m.

Poland Township: 5-7 p.m.

Salem: 5-7 p.m.

Sebring: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Halloween parade at 7 with festivities.)

Smith Township: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Springfield: 6-8 p.m.

Struthers: 5-7 p.m.

Washingtonville: 5-7 p.m.

Youngstown: 5-7 p.m.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Bazetta Township: 6-8 p.m.

Braceville Township: 5:30-7 p.m.

Brookfield Township: 5-7 p.m.

Champion Township: 6-7:30 p.m.

Cortland: 6-8 p.m.

Farmington: 5:30-7 p.m.

Fowler Township: 6-8 p.m.

Girard: 5-7 p.m.

Greene Township: 6-8 p.m.

Gustavus Township: 6-8 p.m.

Hartford: 5-7 p.m.

Howland: 6-8 p.m.

Hubbard City: 5-7 p.m.

Hubbard Township: 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

Johnston Township: 6-7:30 p.m.

Kinsman Township: 6-7:30 p.m.

Liberty Township: 5-7 p.m.

Lordstown: 5-7 p.m.

Masury: 5-7 p.m.

McDonald: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mecca Township: 6-8 p.m.

Newton Falls: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Newton Township: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Niles: 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Community parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.)

Southington Township: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Vienna: 6-8 p.m.

Warren: 5-7 p.m. (Community Halloween parade at noon Sunday.)

Weathersfield Township: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Yankee Lake: 5-7 p.m.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Butler Township: 6-8 p.m.

Center Township: 5-7 p.m.

Columbiana: 5-7 p.m.

East Liverpool: 6-7:30 p.m.

East Palestine: 5:30-7 p.m. (Parade to follow at 7:30.)

Fairfield Township: 5-7 p.m.

Hanoverton: 2-4 p.m. today (Bonfire, hot dogs and costume contest at Christian Church afterward.)

Leetonia: 5-7 p.m. Sunday

Lisbon: 5-7 p.m.

Madison: 6-7:30 p.m.

Middletown Township: 6-7 p.m.

Minerva: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Parade at 6:45, community party at 7.)

New Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m. today.

Perry Township: 5:30-7 p.m.

Rogers: 5-7 p.m.

Salem: 5:30-7 p.m.

Salem Township: 5-7 p.m.

St. Clair Township: 6-7:30 p.m.

Wayne Township: 6-8 p.m.

Washington Township: No set time, residents with children can go when they please.

Yellow Creek Township: 5-7 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Bessemer Borough: 5-7 p.m.

Elliport Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Ellwood City: 6-8 p.m.

Enon Valley Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Little Beaver Township: 6-8 p.m.

Mahoning Township: 5-7 p.m.

Neshannock Township: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

New Castle: 5-7 p.m.

New Wilmington Borough: 2-4 p.m. Saturday (Community parade at 5:30, line-up begins at 5.)

North Beaver Township: 5-7 p.m.

Perry Township: 6-8 p.m.

Plain Grove: 5:30-7 p.m.

Pulaski Township: 5-7:30 p.m.

Scott Township: 6-8 p.m.

Shenango Township: 5-7 p.m.

Slippery Rock Township: 6-8 p.m.

SNPJ Borough: 5-7 p.m.

Taylor Township: 5-7 p.m.

Union Township: 6-8 p.m.

Volant: 5-7 p.m.

Wampum Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Wayne Township: 6-8 p.m.

Wilmington: 2-4 p.m. today (Parade at 5:30, line-up begins at 5.)

MERCER COUNTY

Delaware Township: 4-6 p.m.

East Lackawannock Township: 5-7 p.m.

Farrell Township: 4-6 p.m.

Fairview Township: 5-7 p.m.

Fredonia Borough: 5-7 p.m.

Greene Township: 4-6 p.m.

Hickory: 5:30-7 p.m.

Hermitage: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Lake Township: 4-6 p.m.

Liberty Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

Mercer Borough: 5-7 p.m.

Mill Creek Township: 6-8 p.m.

New Lebanon Borough: 4-7 p.m. (Party at the firehouse, 7:30-9)

Otter Creek Township: 5-7 p.m. today.

Perry Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

Pine Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

Pymatuning Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

Sandy Lake Borough: 4-6 p.m.

Sandy Lake Township: 4-6 p.m.

Sharon: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sharpsville Borough: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Shenango Township: 5-7 p.m.

South Pymatuning: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Springfield Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

Stoneboro Borough: 4-6 p.m.

Sugar Grove Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

West Middlesex Borough: 4-6 p.m.

Worth Township: 4-6 p.m.

Wolf Creek Township: 4-6 p.m. today.

West Salem Township: 6-7:30 p.m. today.

ALTERNATIVE EVENTS

Apostolakis Auto Group: Free trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the dealership, Apostolakis Honda, 3156 Elm Road, Cortland, and Shenango Honda, 3965 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa. Event will feature candy, refreshments, prizes, a costume contest and more. Participants can enter to win a limited-edition Schwinn bike from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” No purchase necessary to enter. The drawing will be at 3:45 p.m. and the winner must be present. For information, call 800-900-4600 or 800-858-0849.

Beaver Township: Trunk or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. today, South Range Plaza (corner of state Routes 164 and 165). Rain date is Sunday.

New Waterford: Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m. today, East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 state Route 558.

Warren: Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Warren City Amphitheater, 321 Mahoning Ave.