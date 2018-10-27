BUSINESS DIGEST || Food bank gets $10K

Food bank gets $10K

YOUNGSTOWN

The Giant Eagle Foundation recently awarded Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley $10,000 to help feed families in Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

“We are grateful to the Giant Eagle Foundation for this very generous gift and their continued support of our mission,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “In addition to this gift, Giant Eagle donates much needed food from their stores and raises funds and collects food through campaigns like Harvest for Hunger.”

The food bank provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

$2K to Easter Seals

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings on Friday donated a $2,000 check to Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The funds are for a summer program at the Community Center for the Deaf that is designed for deaf and hard-of-hearing children as well as children with cochlear implants, according to a news release.

Monster Dash event

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley’s foundation will host a Monster Dash 5K/family fun run Sunday.

Cash prizes will be given to the overall top three male and female winners.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume. Refreshments will be available.

Registration begins at 11 a.m.; the fun run beings at 12; and the 5K begins at 12:15. It will take place at Shepherd of the Valley Howland, located at 4100 N. River Road NE.

Register online for $18 at www.shepherdofthevalley.com/support-the-foundation/ or register for $20 on race day.

The first 200 participants will receive a Monster Dash T-shirt.

Ribbon-cutting set

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Keith Vukasinovich, president and CEO of CRN Healthcare Inc., announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at CRN, located at 4087 Youngstown Road SE.

An open house will take place from 2 to 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments available.

CRN Healthcare is a behavioral healthcare and addiction outpatient detox center for adults and youth. The new Warren location joins sites in Dayton, Cincinnati, St. Clairsville and Martins Ferry.

For more information, visit confidentrecovery.com.

Contracts awarded

WASHINGTON

Hunt Valve Co., doing business as Waeco Valve in Salem, is the recipient of federal contracts, Targeted News Service reported.

Waeco won a $149,070 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for globe valves, and a $75,684 federal contract set aside for small business from the same agency for the same purpose.