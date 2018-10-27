Bynum hurt as YSU leads in first quarter
Youngstown State has taken some hits on defense, but holds a 7-3 lead against Indiana State after the first quarter.
Defensive end Shereif Bynum, the team's leader in sacks and tackles for a loss, appeared to injure his shoulder trying to sack ISU QB Ryan Boyle. Linebacker Terray Bryant also limped off the field with a leg injury.
Montgomery VanGorder threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Braswell. The Syacamores' Jerry Nunez kicked a 41-yard field goal.
