Accompanist needed

HUBBARD

Hubbard First Presbyterian Church is seeking a part-time accompanist for one weekly choir rehearsal and one Sunday morning service. The accompanist will work closely with the music director under guidance of the Worship Committee. For information, call the church at 330-534-9721.

All Souls Day services

All Souls Day services will take place at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 4. at the chapels of All Souls Cemetery, 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland; Calvary Cemetery, 248 S. Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown; and Resurrection Cemetery, 300 N. Raccoon Road, Austintown.

All Souls Day Mass

LOWELLVILLE

St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road, Lowellville, will be the site for an All Souls Day Mass and 100th anniversary of the cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Refreshments will be provided after the service.

Free turkey dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

Al Asir Court 200 will host a free dine-in pre-Thanksgiving dinner that will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9. at Covenant Hall, 336 Wood St. The public is invited.

Pet-blessing service

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 421 Covington St., will host a pet blessing at noon today, in front of the new St. Francis statue. There will be medals for pets and coffee and doughnuts for pet parents.

125th anniversary

BOARDMAN

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will celebrate its 125th anniversary after the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. This celebration is open to all members. For information, call the church office at 330-758-4513.

Bishop Appreciation Day

YOUNGSTOWN

The Place Where the Lord Provides, 104 W. Evergreen Ave., will host Bishop Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Sunday for its Bishop in Concert, Salina Covington, for 38 years of service to God. The theme scripture will be, “I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live. I will sing praise to God while I have my being.” - Psalm 104:33.

Music Extravaganza

YOUNGSTOWN

Beulah Temple United Holiness Church, 523 Griffith St., will honor Deborah Caffey, church pianist, for her service at 6 p.m. today. There will be a free-will offering taken and members will present gifts. The event is open to the public. There will be a male chorus, groups and gospel choirs in attendance.

Piano, organist special

YOUNGSTOWN

Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Ave., will host a service at 4 p.m. Sunday in honor of Samjuel Harris. The Young Adult Choir and others will be featured. The hosts are the Rev. Joseph Jennings Emeritus and Derrick Anderson, elder.

Quartet to perform

CANFIELD

God’s Quad Quartet will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Calla Community Church, 6482 W. Calla Road. This is a continuation of Calla Church’s 154th Homecoming Celebration.

God’s Quad Quartet was formed in the 1980s and has performed in several neighboring states. They have opened for nationally known Southern Gospel performers, including The Kingsmen, The Anchormen, Greater Vision and Men of Music. God’s Quad Quartet performs at church services, festivals and fairs. They have several CDs and cassettes available at performances and through group members.

The concert is open to the community. Call Calla Community Church at 330-533-6007 with questions. Leave a message and the call will be returned. There will be a goodwill offering collected at the concert.

All Saints celebration

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Parish Catholic Community, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host an All Saints Day celebration at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. All Souls Day Mass will take place at 6 p.m. Friday.

3-day celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

The Women of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, will have a three-day celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday with Evangelist Krista Tyson of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church and continuing at 7 p.m. Monday with Elder Shirrell Joe of Kingdom Keepers, Cleveland, and ending at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, with Sister Lynn Phillips of Mount Calvary.

Leader commissioning

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish-Saint James Church, 50 Rosemont Road, will host a commissioning of 22 Lay Leaders of Prayer on Nov. 14 during the evening prayer service. Monsignor Robert Siffrin, Vicar General of the Diocese of Youngstown, will preside.

Priesthood Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Nicholas-Christ Our Savior Parish, 764 Fifth St, Struthers, will celebrate Priesthood Sunday for Fr. Martin at Sunday services. In addition, the Family Halloween Bash is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall. Prizes will be given for best family costumes, best individual costume and best family painted or carved pumpkin (bring your painted or carved pumpkin). No masks are permitted.

Shop for a cause

CANFIELD

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown will host its third annual Sip & Shop Pop-Up Boutique from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at St. Michael Family Life Center, 300 N Broad St.

This event kicks off Catholic Charities’ “Season of Giving,” a time when many people prepare for the holidays with acts of kindness and charity. Free parking is available at the north entrance. Admission is free, and there will be a door-prize winner every hour.

The Sip & Shop provides an opportunity for guests to create their own hot beverage at a gourmet coffee bar; enjoy fresh homemade soups and desserts; and jump start their Christmas shopping by supporting local artisans and vendors.

Some items available for purchase include bath and body products, holiday decorations, jewelry, fair trade goods, fresh-baked goods and handmade bracelets.

Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown. More information is available on Catholic Charities’ website at www.ccdoy.org or by contacting Nikole Kelley at 330-744-8451, ext. 323, or email nkelley@youngstowndiocese.org.

Sacred Music Festival

GIRARD

The public is invited to a Sacred Music Festival co-sponsored by The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2205 Tibbetts Wick Road.

The annual program of praise and prayer will include performances by choirs from Abundant Life Church, New Waterford; Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and New Bethel Baptist Church. A social time with light refreshments will follow the program. MVAC includes congregations from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. For information, visit mvaconline.org.

Worship program

YOUNGSTOWN

Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., will host its Women of Worship program, “Unmamed Women of the Bible” at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The event will feature a potluck supper. No charge.

Grand opening

WARREN

Champion Christian Church will celebrate completion of its building expansion with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the church, 151 Center St. West. The event is open to the public and will take place in conjunction with the annual Andy Hopkins Memorial Scholarship Pasta Dinner scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund honoring Hopkins, who was a Champion High School graduate and a freshman at Hiram College when he was killed by a drunk driver in 2006. Call 330-847-0785 for ticket information.

World Community Day

CANFIELD

Church Women United of the Youngstown Area will host its World Community Day event Friday at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 N. Broad St. Registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. and the program will be at 10. The business meeting follows lunch. Reservations due today. $10 donation for program, lunch and materials. Make check payable to CWU and send to: Harriet MacAvoy, 4495 Woodridge Drive, Youngstown, OH 44515. Call 330-550-1297 for information.

Relics to be displayed

Youngstown

The Diocese of Youngstown is announcing the arrival of the Relics of St. Padre Pio to the Diocese. This event will take place at only one location in the six-county diocese. It commemorates the 50th Anniversary of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina’s passing from this world. The Relics of St. Pio, including his Mantle will arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, after 5 p.m. Mass on Nov. 3. The faithful will be able to visit the Relics until 10 p.m. The Relics will be on display from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4, excluding during scheduled Masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. The noon Mass on Nov. 4, celebrated by the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael Cariglio, will be in honor of St. Padre Pio. For information, call 330-743-4144.

Interfaith breakfast

GIRARD

The 33rd annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St. Cost is $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight.

Advertisements are being accepted and must be submitted before Nov. 12. Guest speaker will be Jim Tressel, president of Youngstown State University, and musical guests are The Pella Penquins. For information, tickets or advertisements, call the Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry at 330-788-5914. Ads may also be placed by email to execdirectormvac@gmail.com.

‘Day of Spirituality’

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery will host a “Day of Spirituality” from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NW.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Tuesday at 5 p.m.