Final: Indiana State 43, YSU 17
Another underdog from Indiana wearing blue pulled Youngstown State’s pants down in Stambaugh Stadium.
Indiana State did what it wanted with the Penguins for a 43-17 victory Saturday. Afterward, YSU head coach Bo Pelini called out his team’s effort.
“We’re a bad football team. Any team is a bad football team when you take the field like that,” Pelini said. “I’m trying to get our guys juiced and enthused and there wasn’t an ounce of enthusiasm. Never have I been this disgusted in my coaching career.”
Last week, Indiana State (4-4, 2-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) won its first Missouri Valley Football Conference game since 2016 and lost its best offensive player in running back Ja’Quan Keys — who lad the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns — to a career-ending hip injury. Just like the season opener against Butler, Youngstown State was considered a favorite only to stumble.
