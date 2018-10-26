Y'town police ID victim in Thursday's homicide
YOUNGSTOWN — Police say Josh Donatelli, 26, is the man who was killed about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a 451 Imperial St. home.
His death is not related to the death of a mother and son early today in a Summer Street home, police told The Vindicator. Police also said this house was the scene of a homicide in March.
The three homicides in less than 24 hours give Youngstown 16 homicides on the year.
