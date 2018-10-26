Youngstown police offices bug out due to bed bugs
YOUNGSTOWN
The detective bureau and other police department offices on the fourth floor have been evacuated due to bed bugs.
Public Information Officer Lt. Brian Butler said the evacuation came after the department was notified by the Mahoning County Coroner's office that a recent deceased person the department had been in contact with had a bed bug infestation.
At least one employee also saw a bed bug, Butler said.
All cruisers that answered that call are being disinfected and are currently out of service. An exterminator will be in over the weekend to disinfect the fourth floor, Butler said
More like this from vindy.com
- February 16, 2017 9:59 p.m.
Contract approved for bed-bug treatment
- December 10, 2017 midnight
Fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs hurts 3
- January 12, 2017 midnight
Are they bed bugs?
- February 3, 2017 midnight
METRO DIGEST || New mattress pickup rules in Youngstown
- February 3, 2017 3:39 a.m.
Discarded mattresses must be bagged, taped in Youngstown to prevent bed bug spread
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.