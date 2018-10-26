Youngstown police offices bug out due to bed bugs

YOUNGSTOWN

The detective bureau and other police department offices on the fourth floor have been evacuated due to bed bugs.

Public Information Officer Lt. Brian Butler said the evacuation came after the department was notified by the Mahoning County Coroner's office that a recent deceased person the department had been in contact with had a bed bug infestation.

At least one employee also saw a bed bug, Butler said.

All cruisers that answered that call are being disinfected and are currently out of service. An exterminator will be in over the weekend to disinfect the fourth floor, Butler said