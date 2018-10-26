Youngstown cops seize two guns and arrest two New Castle, Pa., men

YOUNGSTOWN

Police early today seized two guns and arrested two New Castle, Pa., men, after officers responded to a report one of them pointed a gun at an employee of a downtown bar.

Reports said an officer was flagged down about 1:35 a.m. by the employee, who told him what happened and described the suspect.

Police found a man matching the description of the suspect and they pulled over a car he was in at Champion and Wood streets, reports said.

There was a 9mm handgun under a mat where the suspect, Nicholas McCue, 25, was sitting. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

In the glove box officers found a .380-caliber pistol. The person who was sitting there, Michael Sharp, 28, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The driver of the car, Naggape Bumpus, 25, of Ellwood City, was cited for driving under suspension.