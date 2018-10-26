Warren woman escapes from pair who tried to rob her

WARREN — A city woman, 22, escaped from two males trying to rob her while she drove to church Thursday afternoon with her two small children for a Halloween party.

The woman said she was driving toward her church in Howland at 2 p.m. when two males, one of whom she knew, got into her car at the traffic light at Atlantic Street and Genesee Avenue Northeast.

The one she knew got into the front seat and the other got behind her. She told them, “You can’t just get in the car,” but the front seat passenger apologized and said he needed a ride.

The back seat passenger, meanwhile, told her, “Before I get out of this car, I better have some [deleted] money.” She said she would have to use an ATM machine, and the back seat passenger started threatening to kill her.

Instead of going to an ATM, she pulled into the church parking lot, stopped the car, pulled out the key, grabbed the youngest child, 18 months old, as the male in the back grabbed her ponytail.

She said she was able to break free and run to the church. Her son, 3, got out of the car on his own.

The two males got out of the car and ran, which was witnessed by people at the church, police said.