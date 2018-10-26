Two teens arrested for car break-ins
BOARDMAN
Two Youngstown teens were arrested Thursday morning for breaking into cars parked at the Meadows Apartment complex on Boardman-Canfield Road, according to police reports.
When police approached, Julian Ruiz and Eric Jones, both 18, fled the scene.
Additional officers located and detained Ruiz and Jones. They were arrested on charges of theft, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and attempted theft.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.