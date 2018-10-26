Two city men arrested for drugs, gun

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men Thursday and found heroin and a 9mm handgun while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 2614 Hunter Ave. home.

Taken into custody about 3:05 p.m. was Dale Lowe, 26, of Struthers, on a charge of possession of heroin; and Terrance May, 43, who lists the home as his address, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

Reports said May has been arrested at other search warrants.