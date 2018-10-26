Trumbull deputies find one dog dead, another without food or water
Staff report
CORTLAND
Danielle M. Dean, 25, and Lance S. Martinez, 34, both of 7333 state Route 46 in Mecca Township, were arraigned Friday in Central District Court on one count each of prohibitions concerning companion animals after their neighbor called police regarding two dogs in their yard.
Both pleaded not guilty, and both were released after posting a personal recognizance bond, meaning they didn’t have to pay anything.
The Trumbull County Sheriff’s office said it received a call from a neighbor Tuesday saying he has been feeding and watering the dogs at the home where Dean and Martinez live periodically over the past few months because the couple has refused to do so.
When he went to the house Tuesday, he found one of the dogs dead and the second one was very unhealthy and his droppings “looked like dirt as if that is what he had been eating,” officers said.
