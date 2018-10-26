A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Oct. 18

Arrest: Police took George A. Ripple of Stewart Avenue, Hubbard, into custody upon discovering Ripple, 59, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court on a disorderly-conduct charge.

Theft: Someone removed a sign from in front of an East Liberty Street discount store.

Menacing: A Meadowland Drive woman said a Hubbard woman, 38, posted on Facebook a message the accuser construed as threatening.

Oct. 19

Arrest: As part of a follow-up investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant and charged a 16-year-old Hubbard boy with receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card and obstructing justice, related to a situation in which the teen purportedly admitted having broken into a vehicle from which he took credit and identification cards. The boy also used a woman’s credit card to place a $350 order and have it shipped to his home, a report showed.

Arrest: Liberty police on state Route 304 handed to Hubbard authorities Carly N. Hagley, 25, of Franklin Avenue, Hubbard, who was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Oct. 20

Arrest: A traffic stop on West Liberty Street resulted in the arrest of Michael W. Johnson, 40, of East Park Avenue, Hubbard, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Johnson registered a 0.212 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Theft: A Meadowland Drive couple alleged their daughter took from them an envelope with about $40, as well as various purses and a coat.

LIBERTY

Oct. 18

Arrest: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic near Warner Road and Logan Way before taking into custody Carly N. Hagley of Franklin Avenue, Hubbard. Hagley, 25, was wanted on a Hubbard traffic warrant.

Identity theft: A Wheeling, W.Va., woman reportedly learned that a man pretending to be her used a passport with the accuser’s name to buy three iPhones at the Sprint Store in the Liberty Plaza, as well as open three lines on the account.

Theft: A Youngstown man discovered his wallet missing from his car while he was in the 3000 block of North Gate Road.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Tibbetts-Wick Road woman said her brother took her 2006 Dodge Magnum and has refused to return it.

Theft: A woman alleged an 18-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man stole about $1,200 from her boyfriend, of Logan Way.

Oct. 19

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Roberto J. Espada, 24, of Ayers Street, Youngstown. He was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Criminal damaging/trespassing: A manager with Manny’s Auto Repair LLC, 4561 Belmont Ave., noticed someone had drilled through the slot to a deadbolt lock, entered the business and apparently tampered with the surveillance cameras.

Theft: A woman alleged a Youngstown woman, 22, took her cat and a stereo speaker from her Church Hill Road apartment.

Oct. 20

Aggravated menacing: A Warren woman whose 13-year-old son attends a Liberty Township school told authorities he received threatening messages on Instagram.

Oct. 21

Drugs: While responding to a report of items having been stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Goldie Road, authorities handed a summons to Antuan J. Fields, 22, of Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging Fields admitted having suspected marijuana in his pocket.

Oct. 22

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to a vehicular accident on Tibbetts-Wick Road before charging a 17-year-old Youngstown boy with obstructing official business. The teen was accused of striking a car, leaving the scene and later giving police a false last name.

Assault: A man staying at a Belmont Avenue motel reportedly was found with several deep cuts to his face and back before reporting he had been jumped while having a phone conversation, then punched, kicked and struck in the head. The victim also may have suffered an internal injury, a report said.

Arrest: Girard authorities relinquished custody of Myron K. Clark, 31, to township police. Clark, of Roosevelt Drive, Liberty, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Misuse of a credit card: A Roosevelt Drive man told police he received a call from his bank informing him of two fraudulent credit-card purchases that originated in Tempe, Ariz.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into Cleveland Auto Wrecking Inc., 2700 Hubbard Road, knocked a hole in a wall and forcibly entered a safe and an automated teller machine.

Oct. 23

GIRARD

Oct. 20

Arrest: A traffic stop near South State Street and Interstate 80 led to the arrest of Anthony D. Rice, 24, of East Kline Street, Girard, on charges of receiving stolen property, forgery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle when a woman alleged that after an argument, Rice took her car without permission; also, authorities showed the woman a check of hers he had purportedly written for $150 without her knowledge. Rice also was charged with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia when, officers alleged, a bowl with burned suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Oct. 22

Arrest: Police near U.S. Route 422 picked up Dustin T. Bell, 27, upon ascertaining Bell, of West Liberty Street, Girard, was wanted on a probation-violation charge from South Carolina.

Trespassing: Authorities responded to a complaint that a man had returned to a South State Street gas station, despite his having been warned to stay off the property because of an incident earlier this month.

Arrest: Shamia L. Fudge, 27, was picked up while walking near North State Street. Fudge, of East Wilson Avenue, Girard, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Assault: A worker with an East Liberty Street cabinet-making business alleged her boss assaulted her as part of ongoing problems between them. The woman reportedly sought medical attention after she was bleeding from her hand and had been struck in the head.

Auto theft: A 2009 Dodge Avenger was stolen in the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Theft: A Patricia Drive woman alleged her former boyfriend has stolen about $10,000 from her over time, and that he threatened her with bodily harm if she reported him to police.

Arrest: After stopping his vehicle in the 300 block of Trumbull Avenue, officers took into custody Myron K. Clark, 31, who listed addresses on Roosevelt Drive in Liberty and South Lorain Avenue in Girard, and who was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court. Clark also faced a falsification charge when, police alleged, he had used someone else’s Social Security number as part of receiving a traffic citation.

Oct. 24

Child endangering: Authorities answered a call about a possible altercation in the 200 block of South Davis Street before charging Emalie Gordon, 29, of Mosier Road, Girard, with endangering children. Gordon, who also was cited on a charge of having an open container in a motor vehicle, was found passed out in the car with two small children in the back, a report stated.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A North Avenue woman told police her boyfriend took her 2018 Chevrolet without permission.