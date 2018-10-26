BREAKING: MAIL BOMBS | Reports: Authorities arrest suspect

Police investigate double homicide on Summer Street


October 26, 2018 at 8:17a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating a double homicide overnight at a home in the 2100 block of Summer Street.

With the shooting death of a man Thursday on Imperial Street, this gives police three homicides in less than 24 hours.

A man and woman were killed at the Summer Street home, police said.

Youngstown now has 16 homicides for the year.

