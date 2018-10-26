OHIO HOUSE

63rd District

Two candidates are running for the 63rd District seat. An * denotes the incumbent.

GLENN HOLMES* (D)

Age: 60.

Address: 207 Chippewa Court, Girard.

Employment: State representative.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology, Mount Union University; Girard High School graduate.

Family: Wife, Carol, a son and two daughters.

Priority: To continue to show that the Mahoning Valley is open for business.

JAMES HUGHES (R)

Did not respond to interview requests or fill out survey.

Address: 3625 Durst Clagg Road, Cortland.

64th District

MICHAEL O’BRIEN* (D)

Age: 63.

Address: 1849 Edgewood Street NE, Warren.

Employment: State representative.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Youngstown State University; John F. Kennedy High School graduate.

Family: Two sons and a daughter.

Priority: Will be introducing requirement that a county auditor possess at least a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or public administration.

MARTHA YODER (R)

Age: 53.

Address: 5651 Bradford Road, West Farmington.

Employment: Owner, operator of Yoder Supported Living for 24 years.

Education: Studied at Lakeland Community College and Liberty University (online); Berkshire High School graduate.

Family: Husband, Eugene, one son.

Priority: Infrastructure improvement; economic development, particularly workforce readiness; and foster-care reform.