OHIO HOUSE

63rd District
Two candidates are running for the 63rd District seat. An * denotes the incumbent.
GLENN HOLMES* (D)
Age: 60.
Address: 207 Chippewa Court, Girard.
Employment: State representative.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology, Mount Union University; Girard High School graduate.
Family: Wife, Carol, a son and two daughters.
Priority: To continue to show that the Mahoning Valley is open for business.
JAMES HUGHES (R)
Did not respond to interview requests or fill out survey.
Address: 3625 Durst Clagg Road, Cortland.
64th District
MICHAEL O’BRIEN* (D)
Age: 63.
Address: 1849 Edgewood Street NE, Warren.
Employment: State representative.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Youngstown State University; John F. Kennedy High School graduate.
Family: Two sons and a daughter.
Priority: Will be introducing requirement that a county auditor possess at least a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or public administration.
MARTHA YODER (R)
Age: 53.
Address: 5651 Bradford Road, West Farmington.
Employment: Owner, operator of Yoder Supported Living for 24 years.
Education: Studied at Lakeland Community College and Liberty University (online); Berkshire High School graduate.
Family: Husband, Eugene, one son.
Priority: Infrastructure improvement; economic development, particularly workforce readiness; and foster-care reform.
