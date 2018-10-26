Man gets three years for failure to comply

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was sentenced earlier this week in federal court to 54 months on a gun charge received a three-year sentence Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a police chase in January.

Judge Lou D’Apolito ran the sentence given to Raheem Sattherthwaite, 29, concurrent to the sentence Satterthwaite received in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both charges come from the same incident in January.

Reports from Boardman police said Sattherthwaite was a passenger in a car involved in a recent shooting and he refused to obey police orders when he got out of the vehicle. There was a gun underneath the seat where he was sitting.

In March, he was indicted in federal court for the arrest in Boardman and for having a gun in April 2017.

In 2015, Sattherthwaite pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to one count of inciting violence, a felony, for his role in the hazing of two Youngstown State University fraternity pledges in 2012.

He was one of nine men charged in the case and was sentenced to a year in prison.