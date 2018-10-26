Man shot dead in Imperial Street home

By Joe Gorman

Police said a West Side home where a man was found shot to death Thursday has been shot at before.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik did not release the name of the man found dead from several gunshot wounds about 3:30 p.m., but he did say the home has been the target of gunfire before. “This house does have some history,” Bobovnyik said.

There did appear to be a bullet hole in an upstairs window.

A call history for the home was not available late Thursday afternoon.

Crime scene officers who collected evidence inside brought a pistol-grip 12-gauge shotgun out of the home. The man was found shot to death in a first floor room, Bobovnyik said.

The man had been shot by someone who was in the home with him. Bobovnyik would not say if there were any other people inside when the man was shot or who called 911.

Investigators checked a garage and a vehicle in the driveway before leaving.

Jazz Hollinshead and her brother, Cameron, live across the street, and they said the neighborhood is a quiet one.

“I’ve lived on this street since I was 5, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Jazz Hollinshead said.

They said the victim was a nice man.

Both of them were home at the time of the shooting, but they said they did not hear or see anything.

Bobovnyik said police had no suspects.

The homicide is the second this month, and both have been on the West Side. Michael Jenkins, 40, was found dead of gunshot wounds Oct. 15 after a car he was driving crashed into a tree on North Bon Air Avenue.

In 2017, Youngstown had 28 homicides.