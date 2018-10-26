Lowellville kicks off dam removal project with ceremony
LOWELLVILLE — Lowelllville Mayor James Iudiciani hosted a ceremony this morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of its long awaited removal of a cement dam in the nearby Mahoning River. State and local officials attended the event.
The dam is expected to be fully removed by December 2019.
