Lowellville kicks off dam removal project with ceremony


October 26, 2018 at 11:28a.m.

LOWELLVILLE — Lowelllville Mayor James Iudiciani hosted a ceremony this morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of its long awaited removal of a cement dam in the nearby Mahoning River. State and local officials attended the event.

The dam is expected to be fully removed by December 2019.

