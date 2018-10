Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ANDERSON, NILYSHIA LAVETTE, 07/11/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

BELL JR, ISAAC, 07/14/1949, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

DIETRICH, RACHEL C, 12/03/1994, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., SEAT BELT REQUIRED

MANCHAS, DABREEA L, 03/17/1999, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

MANN, JERRINE S, 09/15/1977, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, PROBATION VIOLATION

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ANDERSON, NILYSHIA LAVETTE, 07/11/1995, 10/26/2018, TIME SERVED

BLACK, DELPHINE DENISE, 11/24/1988, 06/04/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BUTLER, TAREANA J, 10/20/1986, 07/06/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DIETRICH, RACHEL C,12/03/1994, 10/26/2018, TIME SERVED

GILL, JAMES P, 02/19/1959, 10/21/2018