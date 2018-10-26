Local officials celebrate imminent removal of Mahoning River dam

LOWELLVILLE

The village celebrated a groundbreaking Friday morning, not in anticipation of a new structure, but rather the removal of one.

After five years of planning and discussions, a cement dam in the Mahoning River near Lowellville’s Water Street will be removed.

The dam’s removal is the first step in the village’s broader downtown development plan, which includes the installation of a canoe livery where the dam currently sits and eventual business development along the river’s edge.

Mayor James Iudiciani led a short ceremony in the gazebo at Veteran’s Park in downtown Lowellville to mark the occasion. About 100 people – mostly state and local elected officials and a handful of river and nature enthusiasts – attended.

“Hopefully, someday soon all of the dams will be removed,” Iudiciani said. “People come to water. With the river opening up, we’re going to grow this village.”

