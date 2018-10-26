Kravitz Deli preps for 80th anniversary with nostalgic reno

LIBERTY

Kravitz Delicatessen on Belmont Avenue wants to remain true to its roots while accommodating to changing trends and tastes.

The business just remodeled and is celebrating its new look, which harkens back to the art deco style that was popular in 1939, when the store was opened by Jack Kravitz’s parents, Rose and Herbert Kravitz.

Back then, it was called the Elm Street Delicatessen.

Certain aspects of the restaurant, such as the floor and the counters, remain the same because they are the original fixtures from the Isaly’s Dairy building that Kravitz moved into back in 1970.

“Next year will be our 80th anniversary. We wanted to tie it into the start of Kravitz Deli, but we also have another challenge — we didn’t want to give up the ties to Isaly’s, too,” Kravitz said.

Along with the main dining area, the back room was also renovated and added a 70-inch screen television. The main dining space was opened up to make room for events.

