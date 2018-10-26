$10K to Second Harvest

Youngstown

The Giant Eagle Foundation has awarded Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley $10,000 to be used to help feed families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

In addition to this gift, Giant Eagle donates much needed food from its stores, raises funds and collects food through campaigns such as Harvest for Hunger.

The food bank provides for those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women and after-school programs.

Jury trial set for March

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter in September will go to trial in March. Christian Sumpter, 24, appeared Thursday in county court for a pre-trial hearing on counts including aggravated murder and endangering children.

Sumpter’s attorney waived his right to a speedy trial. The court also pushed Sumpter’s Nov. 19 jury trial date to March 18, 2019. He remains held on a $150,000 bond in an unrelated felonious assault case.

Four-month-old Adaleah Sumpter died from blunt force trauma to the head in an apparent homicide, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office ruled.

Though Sumpter told police the girl fell while he was tossing her in the air playfully and that her death was an accident, the girl’s autopsy indicated otherwise, prosecutors said.

‘Biggest Donor’ award

boardman

Boardman Cheerleading won the “Biggest Donor” award at Youngstown State University’s Pink Ribbon Classic on Sunday.

The high school, junior varsity and freshman cheerleaders raised nearly $3,000 to fight breast cancer. This is the second year Boardman took the “Biggest Donor” title.

“We appreciate everyone’s help for a cause that’s very close to our hearts,” cheerleading adviser Cassie Pantelis said.

Criminal complaint

YOUNGSTOWN

A Winona Drive man who was arrested in January by Boardman police on a firearms charge faces a criminal complaint in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

The complaint says Leighland Johnson, 32, had a .40-caliber Glock in a car after he was arrested Jan. 25 following a brief foot chase by Boardman police at an East Midlothian Boulevard car wash. Johnson is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery, the complaint said.

The complaint also said the gun was reported stolen in 2016 from Warren.

Common pleas court records show he has a Nov. 13 trial date for the charges he received from Boardman police.

Fundraiser planned

BOARDMAN

Goodness Grows – a nonprofit organization cultivating personal, social and community growth through gardening, education and opportunity for people of all abilities – will have a “Friends-Giving Week” fundraiser at Diletto Winery that will take place Nov. 21-24 at the winery’s new location at 8578 Market St.

Friends-Giving Week 2018 will kick off with a Wine and Wings event from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21. It will feature live music by The Black Wolf and the Thief; wings and wine by Diletto; and jams, wine charms and other Goodness Grows products for purchase.

In addition to proceeds from the Wine & Wings event, Goodness Grows will benefit from wine sales at Diletto Nov. 23 and 24.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Goodness Grows at 330-727-5900.