Ford recalls nearly 1.5M Focus cars
Associated Press
DETROIT
Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million Focus compact cars in North America because a fuel system problem can cause the engines to stall without warning.
The recall covers cars from the 2012 through 2018 model years with 2-liter four-cylinder engines.
Ford says a valve in the fuel system can stick in the open position, causing too much vacuum, and an engine control computer may not detect the problem. Excessive vacuum can cause the gas tank to deform, as well as other problems.
Dealers will reprogram the computer with new software that will detect a stuck valve, which the company says will take care of the problem in most cases.
They’ll also inspect the valve, a carbon canister and gas tank and replace them if needed.
