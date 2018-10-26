UPDATE | Cardboard fueled Austintown building fire
AUSTINTOWN — Fire Chief Andy Frost said a large amount of cardboard stored in a building at Mahoning Avenue and Four Mile Run Road was responsible for the building catching fire so quickly.
Frost said by the time crews arrived at 8:45 a.m. the fire was already out of control. A man who lives inside reported the fire and got out safely.
Heavy smoke is drifting west up Mahoning Avenue. Crews from Weathersfield, Canfield and Youngstown are assisting .
