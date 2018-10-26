Apple’s former chief evangelist shares his “Art of Innovation” at Stambaugh

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Guy Kawasaki, former chief evangelist for Apple now in the same position at Canva, creator of an online graphic design tool in Sydney, Australia, brought his own brand of “good news” to an enthusiastic audience at his presentation, “The Art of Innovation.”

Kawasaki, author of several books, including “The Art of the Start,” was the speaker Thursday at the Youngstown State University Thomas Colloquium Lecture at Stambaugh Auditorium.

He followed his own advice “to customize your introduction” by praising the food he enjoyed at Bistro 1907 in the DoubleTree by Hilton Youngstown Downtown. “I’ve never eaten so well.”

He also noted that YSU has a good engineering school that produces graduates who become the innovators needed to start companies. The venture capitalists will seek them out, he said.

Kawasaki listed several key requirement for the process of innovation.

The first tenet, “Make Meaning,” reminds innovators that their idea should be based on meaning, the desire to make something they like and hope other people will like, not just making money.

Among the tenets is “Jump to the Next Curve.” In other words, don’t try to produce what others are making; try to get ahead of the game by making something new.

Kawasaki drew a laugh from the audience when he advised innovators to “Don’t Worry, Be Crappy.” When you develop something, “ship it and then test it” later.

“Focus on Merit” when choosing employees. Race, gender and religion don’t matter, but competency does, Kawasaki said.

“Ignore Naysayers” and separate the rich and famous from the smart. If you never try, you’ll never know,” he said.

Innovators are not afraid of changing their minds. “It’s a sign of intelligence,” he said.

“Let 100 Flowers Blossom,” meaning don’t be upset if someone finds a use for the product not envisioned by the innovator. “Don’t worry about it; take the money,” he said.

“Churn Baby Churn” is the hardest lesson of all for innovators to learn. Innovation is a process, not an event, he said.

Finally, Kawasaki offered what he called a “bonus” lesson.

“You have to perfect your pitch. If your lips are moving, you’re pitching,” he said.

In answer to a question by a YSU student, Kawasaki said this: “It’s more important who knows you than who you know.”