Coroner identifies two Summer Street homicide victims

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has identified the victims of today’s double homicide at 2119 Summer St. as Hallie North, 67 and her son Jamell North, 40.

An autopsy will be conducted by the coroner’s office.

On March 10, Hallie North’s other son Darmetrus North, 38, was shot and killed on the front porch of the home.

The deaths are the 15th and 16th homicides in the city this year. In 2017, Youngstown had 28 homicides.