Committee to host forum on Austintown police levy


October 26, 2018 at 12:39p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The township announced a public forum on the police levy that is on the general election ballot is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall on Ohltown Road.

The forum will be hosted by the Austintown Police Levy Committee, which includes trustees, township residents and police department members.

A panel of committee members will answer questions from the public.

