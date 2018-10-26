Committee to host forum on Austintown police levy
AUSTINTOWN — The township announced a public forum on the police levy that is on the general election ballot is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall on Ohltown Road.
The forum will be hosted by the Austintown Police Levy Committee, which includes trustees, township residents and police department members.
A panel of committee members will answer questions from the public.
