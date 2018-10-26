Claudia Hoerig subject of many reports in Trumbull jail


October 26, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Claudia Hoerig, 54, who will go on trial Jan. 14 in the 2007 shooting death of her husband, Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home, has generated lots of incident reports while housed in the Trumbull County jail.

Hoerig, who mentioned having problems with dizziness during a hearing in August, has been the subject of 10 incident reports since she got there in January.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

