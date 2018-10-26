BREAKING: Youngstown police offices bug out due to bed bugs

Canfield, Poland sports rivalry to continue


By Vindy Staff | October 26, 2018 at 1:47p.m.

The Battle of 224 is taking a break in football, but the high school sports rivalry between Poland and Canfield isn't dead.

Canfield released a memorandum of understanding between the two schools Friday morning outlining the future of the rivalry.

In varsity football, the Bulldogs and Cardinals will take 2019 off before playing in Week 1 of 2020 and in Week 3 of 2021. Going forward indefinitely, they will play in Week 3 unless Week 10 is open for both schools.

All other varsity sports will continue to play eachother in 2019.

The 75-year football rivalry was shaken up by Poland and several schools leaving the All-American Conference to form the Northeast 8. Canfield, an AAC member, wasn't invited to the new league.

