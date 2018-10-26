Boardman touts its strengths at annual fall update

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton thanked the community for approving a May 2018 levy by highlighting the district’s recent successes at “Good Evening, Boardman,” the annual fall update hosted by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

“We were going through a financial crisis,” Saxton said of the months before township voters approved a 5.8-mill levy to benefit the schools.

Since the start of the school year, the district has received numerous accolades. Boardman was named the best district in the area by niche.com and given a silver award by US News and World Report. Additionally, Stadium Drive elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

Most recently, Boardman Schools Television Network won an Ohio School Boards Association video contest. BTSN students were present Thursday night to share their winning submission.

“A lot of great things are happening at Boardman Schools. The future is bright,” Saxton said.

The audience also heard from Boardman Park board chair Joyce Mistovich, Southern Park Mall marketing director Lori Reda and Boardman Trustee Larry Moliterno at Magic Tree Pub and Eatery Thursday night.

Mistovich discussed the 0.6-mill levy renewal and increase that Boardman residents will see on the ballot in November. She explained that Boardman Park is the only park in Ohio that has operated on the same tax millage for 70 years.

The 0.3-mill increase is earmarked for capital improvements, such as making the park’s playground ADA-compliant.

Reda discussed the mall’s leasing developments and noted that it is focusing on bringing in more entertainment and dining options. “We see the change in retail and we want to bring in compelling redevelopment scenarios,” Reda said.

Moliterno also highlighted new businesses coming to the township including Levin furniture, Firehouse subs, and Meijer.

He urged the crowd to focus on the positive developments in Boardman rather than engaging with nay-sayers on social media. “Sometimes we take for granted what we have in Boardman … Boardman is as strong as ever.”