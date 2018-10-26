Aqua Ohio says water rate increases will be smaller than expected

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Aqua Ohio announced Thursday water rate increases planned for each of the next three years will be slightly smaller than expected. The company also plans to invest $8 million more in infrastructure than planned.

The provider’s five-year rate plan, now in its second year, set water rate increases of 4.5 percent in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but the new agreement would drop the increase to 3.75 percent each year for Aqua customers in Struthers, Lowellville and Poland, as well as Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield townships, according to a Thursday release.

The reductions are expected to be approved by those municipalities and the Mahoning County commissioners before the end of the year, representatives said.

The company also plans to invest at least $36 million in capital improvements over the five-year plan period, which is $8 million more than originally committed.

“At the end of the five-year rate period, rates will be 9.1 percent less than originally negotiated, a savings of approximately $112 over the period for the average residential user,” said Aqua Area Manager Jennifer Johnson.

It is the second time the company has reduced rates this year, according to the release. In May, the company “rolled back” current rates by 4.2 percent.

The changes are a product of tax code changes that favored the provider, according to the release.