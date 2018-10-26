17-year-old accused in alleged rape of 15-year-old

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown teen was arrested for a rape that occurred July 13 at his home on Annawan Lane, according to police reports.

The victim, 15, told police that she went to the house of the 17-year-old, who is a cousin of the victim’s friend.

There, she said, he is accused of grabbing the victim’s arm and pulling her inside. He forcibly had sex with her despite her protests and attempts to shove him off, the report said.

The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and will be in the care of his mother pending his appearance in juvenile court.