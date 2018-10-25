METRO DIGEST || Why motion failed

Why motion failed

WARREN

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka says he did not provide the “second” to Commissioner Frank Fuda’s motion Wednesday to prepare to hire an attorney for a legal battle with Warren officials because he thinks it sends the wrong message.

On Tuesday, the commissioners appeared ready to seek appointment of Atty. Joseph Cavasinni to handle a dispute with the city regarding sewage rates the city wants to increase for Champion and Lordstown customers.

But at Wednesday’s meeting, after Fuda made a motion, neither Polivka nor Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa seconded the motion, so it failed.

Cantalamessa said he continues to believe he should abstain from voting on matters involving the issue because his brother, Enzo Cantalamessa, is Warren’s safety-service director. Polivka said he wants to “hold off” because “that’s the last place we want to go is court.”

Vehicle break-ins

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a Youngstown man after three victims reported their vehicles were broken into Tuesday morning.

Victims on Beechwood, Danbury and Shadyside drives told police their cars had been rummaged through. According to police reports, 10 cars were broken into, and $40 was taken.

Police said the suspect, Randolph Williams, 61, faces charges of theft, criminal trespassing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Recommended by bar association

YOUNGSTOWN

Among the six candidates running for an open Mahoning County Court judicial seat, the county bar association highly recommends Kathi McNabb Welsh for the position with Molly Johnson getting the only “not recommended” designation.

The four other candidates – A. Ross Douglass, Matt Gambrel, J.P. Morgan and Christopher Sammarone – were all recommended for the job.

In two other county court judge races, in which the incumbents are unopposed, Judges Joseph M. Houser and Scott D. Hunter were both highly recommended by the bar association.

In the 7th District Court of Appeals race, incumbent Judge Kathleen Bartlett and her challenger, Judge David A. D’Apolito of county court, were both recommended.

Fall Fest scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

The newly formed Oakhill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a Fall Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Irma Davis Park and Needles Eye, 74 Kenmore Ave. The activities include hay rides, pumpkin decorating, kids games, music by Howard and the Five Points, free flu shots and more.

A limited amount of free food will be served, but you must have a coupon or flier. Doughnuts, cider and hot chocolate also will be available.

The event’s goal is to unite neighbors and strengthen the community. There will be community organizations available to provide information about the resources they provide.

The association will meet once a month on the third Thursday at Needles Eye.

Program highlights economic contributions

LIBERTY

The Youngstown chapter of SCORE will sponsor a presentation on the Jewish community’s contributions to the area’s economic life at 9 a.m. Friday at Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave.

SCORE is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Small Business Administration.

During the program, speaker Thomas Welsh, co-author of “A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley,” will discuss the disproportionate impact of Jewish entrepreneurs on local business and industry.

Welsh will be joined by Donia Kravitz Foster, mother of his late co-author, Joshua Foster, and daughter of the late Rose Kravitz. Friday’s talk, part of SCORE’s Bagels to Business workshop series, is designed to shed light on the far-reaching economic contributions of the Jewish community.

The program is free. Food and refreshments will be available. For information, contact the offices of YSU SCORE at 330-941-2948.

Boardman band show

BOARDMAN

Boardman High School Spartan Marching Band is performing at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high-school auditorium, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

The annual event is a retrospective of the 2018 marching season and will feature songs from artists such as Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

After the concert, audience members will be invited to enjoy cupcakes baked by band students.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Senior citizens 65 and older admitted free.

‘Coffee and Conversation’

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invited the public to “Coffee and Conversation” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St., to discuss the proposed sewer-rate increase due to federal and state Environmental Protection agencies’ mandated requirements for the city’s wastewater-treatment system. The councilwoman will provide complimentary refreshments.

Community meeting

WARREN

Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold has organized a community meeting for 6 p.m. today at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 1590 Tod Ave. SW, (across from Jefferson K-18th grade school) to talk about homicides and other crime.

Saffold said she has asked Mayor Doug Franklin to present a plan to combat crime and murder in the city. Saffold said there have been four recent murders in the southwest part of the city.

Annual group meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods, a faith-based community organizing group, will have its annual public meeting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 421 Covington St. The group will discuss predatory land contracts, food deserts and voter rights.

The discussion will highlight the ways in which predatory land contracts are harmful to neighborhoods as well as a proposed city ordinance that would increase regulation of various real estate contracts.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian and city Health Commissioner Erin Bishop will attend. The ACTION meeting will be hosted by Rev. Joseph Rudjak, church pastor.

Pressed to open 2nd site

poland

Pressed Coffee Bar & Eatery will open its second location inside Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., on Monday.

In addition to its diverse beverage menu, Pressed will provide homemade options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We are proud to bring our vision to another corner of the Youngstown area,” said owner Frank Tuscano.

Tuscano and co-owner Pamela VonBergen opened Pressed Coffee Bar & Eatery on the Youngstown State University campus in 2015.