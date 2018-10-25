Vision Property Mgmt. wants case moved to federal court

YOUNGSTOWN

A lawsuit alleging a land contract company has been engaging in fraudulent and criminal activity in Youngstown may be moved to federal court.

The law firm Brouse McDowell, which is representing Vision Property Management and the defendants named in a lawsuit filed by non-profit law firm Community Legal Aid, filed a “notice of removal” Wednesday afternoon, asking for the case to be moved to federal court.

The lawsuit is eligible for adjudication in federal court because it includes RICO accusations, which would be a federal crime.

Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid, said the move proves that the case has teeth.

“It shows that they’re taking this lawsuit very seriously,” McGarrity said. “And that’s good, because so are we.”

The defendants in the lawsuit could benefit from the move to federal court in several ways.

