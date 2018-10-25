Two Extrudex execs indicted in worker's death probe

NORTH JACKSON — Two Extrudex Aluminum executives have been federally indicted for allegedly covering up unsafe machinery blamed for the death of one worker.

Brian K. Carder, 62, of Stow, who was the Mahoning Avenue plant’s general manager, and Paul Love, 57, of Lake Milton, who was the safety coordinator, are named in a four-count indictment, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of Ohio.

The indictment alleges Carder and Love made false statements to OSHA investigators, withheld emails regarding the machinery’s safety and persuaded other workers to recant previous statements about the machinery’s safety, “including by suggesting their jobs might be in jeopardy.”

Read more details in Friday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.