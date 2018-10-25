Thomases donate $1.5 million to YSU economics professorship


October 25, 2018 at 2:27p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The daughters of successful late Mahoning Valley businessman Paul J. Thomas have donated $1.5 million to establish a full professor faculty position in economics at Youngstown State University in honor of their father.

YSU President Jim Tressel thanked the Thomases for their support for YSU students.

“This gift ... will have significant impact on our students and community for years to come,” he said.

