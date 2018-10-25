Pressed Coffee to open in Poland library Monday

POLAND

The Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County will welcome a new vendor next week.

The library announced that Pressed Coffee Bar and Eatery will open in the lower-level cafe area of the Poland library on Monday.

‘We’re very excited to have the opportunity to offer our customers a cafe with such outstanding quality food and a wide selection of menu items,” said Aimee Fifarek, library executive director. “We hope you’ll stop by for breakfast or lunch the next time you’re visiting the Poland library.”

Pressed Coffee, which also has a location near Youngstown State University’s campus, offers a range of specialty coffees and a menu of espresso-based beverages.

Hours for the location inside the library will be 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.