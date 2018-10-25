Market Street dollar store broken into again
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating a break in early today at the 2224 Market St. Family Dollar store.
Someone shattered a front window to get inside and stole a large amount of merchandise, including candy and Halloween costumes. Police received the alarm call about 4 a.m.
It is the third major incident at the store this month. It has also been robbed at gunpoint twice.
