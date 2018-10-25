Man sentenced to 15 months for chase

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who pleaded guilty to charges he led police on a chase in June was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison.

Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court upheld a recommendation by attorneys in the case of Alfred Coward, 48, who pleaded guilty to charges failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine.

Coward was charged after police tried to pull him over June 22 and instead he led them on a chase along Hillman Street on the South Side before crashing his car.

He ran at least six stop signs and drove at almost double the speed limit for the two-minute chase, which lasted 13 city blocks.

Coward could apply for judicial release as soon as 30 days after he is in prison, but there is no guarantee it would be granted.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Trapp said Coward ran from police at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour on a street where the speed limit is 35 mph.

Trapp said prison time is necessary to deter people from running from the police, which not just puts police in danger, but bystanders as well.

“I think this sends a message to the community that this kind of behavior is deplorable,” Trapp said.

Trapp said Coward has a minimal felony record but an extensive traffic record.

Coward’s attorney, David Gerchak, asked the judge to abide by the sentencing recommendation. Gerchak said his client is remorseful for his actions and panicked when police tried to pull him over.

“He got scared and fled the scene,” Gerchak said.

Reports said police tried to pull over an SUV Coward was driving about 4:10 p.m. June 22 for running a stop sign but he refused to pull over for police. It struck a utility pole at Hillman Street and Cohasset Drive before stopping.

During the chase Coward threw something out the window which police were able to find, reports said.

It was a cigarette pack which contained a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana, reports said.