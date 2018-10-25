Man leaves unsecured AR-15 in garage. What happened next was predictable.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a .40-caliber handgun were taken overnight Tuesday from a garage in the 1400 block of Himrod Avenue.

Officers were called to the home about 11 a.m. Wednesday, where the homeowner told them he had left at 9 p.m. Tuesday and when he returned Wednesday morning he noticed a side door to the garage kicked in.

Also taken was a toolbox and a torch, reports said.