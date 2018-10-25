Man gets extra year for violating bond

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was free on bond after pleading guilty to charges he broke into a Rush Boulevard home this summer and dropped his young daughter while fighting with another man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.

Michael Gibson, 22, of North Evanston Avenue, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from visiting Judge James Kimbler on a felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said Gibson forced his way into the house of the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, grabbed the child, and then dropped the child and started fighting another man inside.

While free on bond, Gibson was arrested in September for breaking into the same woman’s home in Liberty, where she moved to, taking the child and fleeing. He was eventually caught in Youngstown, and charges are pending in Trunbull County for that incident.

Because of that, Judge Kimbler said he thought Gibson deserved an extra year in prison than the three-year sentence recommended by the prosecutors and defense attorney.

The mother of the child, however, asked for a lighter sentence. She said Gibson has anger issues but he is a good father to their two children.

“He tends to lash out when it comes to a lot of things,” she said.

The child Gibson dropped and later took from the home in Liberty misses her father, she said.

“She keeps saying ‘Da Da,’” she said.

Gibson said he has an anger problem and hopes to receive help for it. He said when he was rearrested he was only there because he was not allowed to see his daughter after his first arrest and he missed her.

“I was a father who wanted to see his daughter,” Gibson said.