Land contract lawsuit may be moved to federal court
YOUNGSTOWN — The law firm Brouse McDowell, which is representing Vision Property Management in a lawsuit filed by non-profit law firm Community Legal Aid, filed a “notice of removal” Wednesday afternoon, asking for the case to be moved to federal court.
The lawsuit is eligible for adjudication in federal court because it includes RICO accusations, which would be a federal crime.
