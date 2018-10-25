Land contract lawsuit may be moved to federal court


October 25, 2018 at 12:11p.m.

story tease

YOUNGSTOWN — The law firm Brouse McDowell, which is representing Vision Property Management in a lawsuit filed by non-profit law firm Community Legal Aid, filed a “notice of removal” Wednesday afternoon, asking for the case to be moved to federal court.

The lawsuit is eligible for adjudication in federal court because it includes RICO accusations, which would be a federal crime.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000