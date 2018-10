Food pantry opens next week at Volney Rogers School

YOUNGSTOWN

The Paramore Pantry at Volney’s grand opening is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Volney Rogers Elementary School, 2400 S. Schenley Ave.

The pantry will provide students and their families with needed groceries, personal items and clothing.

Imani Community Programming , The DeBartolo Corporation and Christ Centered Church are the pantry’s sponsors.